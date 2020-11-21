As Villa sat deep, March blasted a rising shot into the top-right corner from the edge of the box in the 56th.
Brighton nearly collapsed in stoppage time as Tariq Lamptey was sent off, and video review led to a penalty for Villa being overturned.
In an otherwise strong performance, wing-back Lamptey faces a suspension after he picked up a second yellow card in added time for a clumsy challenge on Villa forward Jack Grealish. From the resulting free kick, March collided with Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan and a spot kick was given, then reversed when a review showed March played the ball.
Brighton was on a six-game winless run in the league since beating Newcastle 3-0 on Sept. 20. Villa could have finished the day back on top of the table with a big win but had to take its third loss in four league games following a strong start.
There was more to worry Villa manager Dean Smith as midfielder Ross Barkley, on loan from Chelsea, went off injured after suffering an apparent leg muscle problem barely a minute into the game.
