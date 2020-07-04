Norwich stayed seven points from safety with just five matches remaining and looked consigned to the drop after one season back in the top flight.
Since the resumption, Norwich has lost four straight league games and also been eliminated from the FA Cup at the quarterfinal stage.
Substitute Adam Idah struck the post with a header in second-half stoppage time, the closest Norwich came to an equalizer inside its empty stadium.
