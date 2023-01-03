Brighton routs Everton 4-1, pressure builds on Lampard

LIVERPOOL, England — Irish teenager Evan Ferguson scored in his first Premier League start to help Brighton rout Everton 4-1 and pile pressure on manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday.

Everton’s winless run extended to six games, leaving Lampard’s team just one point and two places above the relegation zone.

For the second successive home match, the Toffees were booed off the field at Goodison Park. A flare was thrown onto the pitch when they went down 4-0 while chants of “sack the board” rang out.