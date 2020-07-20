Leandro Trossard and Adam Webster had some of the better of Brighton’s few chances, with both saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
Substitute Andy Carroll could have won the game for Newcastle, but he headed wide from close range in the final minutes.
The draw was the fifth game in a row without a win for Newcastle, which had been targeting a finish in the top half of the Premier League before its recent slump. The decline has been accompanied by injuries and uncertainty over whether the club will be taken over by a Saudi Arabian consortium.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.