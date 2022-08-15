Brody scores to lead Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders 2-1

Placeholder while article actions load

SEATTLE — Andrew Brody’s goal helped lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. Brody scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Jefferson Savarino, putting RSL (10-8-7) up 2-1. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight RSL also got one goal from Sergio Cordova. Albert Rusnak scored the only goal for the Sounders (10-13-2).

The Sounders outshot RSL 14-6. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved two of the three shots he faced for RSL. Stefan Frei saved one of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.

RSL next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps at home, and the Sounders will visit the LA Galaxy on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article