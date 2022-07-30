Brown helps Whitecaps to 1-1 tie with Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Javain Brown scored the equalizer for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday night.
Joe Willis saved five of the six shots he faced for Nashville. Cody Cropper made two saves for the Whitecaps.
Nashville plays on the road on Wednesday against the Portland Timbers, while the Whitecaps will host the Houston Dynamo on Friday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
___
More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports