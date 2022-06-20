Bruce Buck steps down as Chelsea chairman after takeover

Placeholder while article actions load

Chelsea was sold last month for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) -- the highest price ever paid for a sports team — to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

LONDON — Bruce Buck, who has served as Chelsea chairman since 2003, is stepping down from his position following the change of ownership at the Premier League club.

It marked the end of the trophy-filled, 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who was forced to sell the club in March after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.