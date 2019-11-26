Adem Büyük scored Galatasaray’s first Champions League goal this season 11 minutes into the first half and the Turkish side looked poised for its maiden win in the group until Diatta scored deep in stoppage time to put the teams level.

The 20-year-old forward was sent off after he took off his shirt in celebrating his effort into the far corner and the visitors were reduced to nine men seconds later when Clinton Mata was dismissed too for snapping a corner flag.