New England (21-4-7) has 70 points — two shy of the MLS single-season record — with two regular-season games left. Los Angeles FC was 72 in 2019.
Orlando City (12-8-11) opened the scoring in the 39th minute, with João Moutinho chipping a ball-in from the left side and Nani bouncing a header inside the back post. Nani drew a foul in the penalty area, and Dike converted from the spot in the 50th.
The Revolution, one of league’s original clubs in 1996, won their first Supporter’s Shield crown when the Seattle Sounders lost to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. As winners of the Shield, New England will have a first-round bye along with homefield advantage for the MLS Cup playoffs. The Revolution also earned a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament.
