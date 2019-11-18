Beierlorzer says “in this business things can sometimes move quickly, especially if it’s just a good fit” and adds he wants a hard-working, passionate approach from his new team.
Mainz parted company with Sandro Schwarz on Nov. 10, a week after an 8-0 loss to Leipzig. Mainz’s last win was against Beierlorzer-coached Cologne on Oct. 25.
