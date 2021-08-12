The defending champion has a new coach as the 34-year-old Julian Nagelsmann takes over from Hansi Flick, who cut short his tenure to become Germany coach. Nagelsmann was coach of the year after making his breakthrough at Hoffenheim and he enhanced his reputation further at Leipzig, which he led to third and second place finishes in the Bundesliga. Nagelsmann’s Leipzig reached the Champions League semifinals in his first season and the German Cup final in his next.