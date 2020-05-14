The German Football League has also relaxed its stance on finishing the season by June 30, when some players’ contracts expire. Games could continue into July if the alternative is leaving the season unfinished at the end of June, it said in a statement.
Some games could be moved to neutral venues if they can’t be played at the original stadium because of infection risks locally, the league said.
It delayed a decision on how to decide final standings if the season can’t be finished.
