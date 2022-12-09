Bundesliga schedule back to normal next season

The German soccer federation announced its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Friday, with the second division set to commence on July 28, 2023, three weeks before the top division.

BERLIN — Next season’s Bundesliga season will start on Aug. 18 and conclude the following May without interruption apart from its usual winter break.

The final day for next season’s Bundesliga is set for May 18, 2024, with the second division concluding the following day.

The first round of next season’s German Cup takes place on the weekend of Aug. 11-14, except for the defending champion and league champion, who will contest the German Super Cup on Aug. 12. Those teams will catch up on their cup games in September. The final will take place in the traditional venue of Berlin’s Olympiastadion on May 24, 2024.