“This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans,” read a club statement published at halftime of the match.
All players at Premier League teams have replaced their names on the back of their shirts with the words “Black Lives Matter” in support of a movement that has gained popularity worldwide since the killing of George Floyd in the United States last month.
Like with every match in the Premier League since the restart last week, players, coaches and match officials took a knee for around 10 seconds before kickoff at Etihad.
“We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative,” Burnley said, “and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kickoff at Manchester City.
“We apologize unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.”
___
