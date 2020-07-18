Burnley found time to take the lead before halftime with Chris Wood’s mistimed overhead kick beating goalkeeper Tim Krul and trickling into the goal.
Ben Godfrey then turned the ball into his own net in the 80th minute while under no pressure from the Burnley attackers to sum up the performance by last-place Norwich.
Burnley moved up to ninth place with one game remaining of the pandemic-delayed season against Brighton next Sunday.
