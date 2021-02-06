However, Gudmundsson’s strike eight minutes after halftime ensured an eighth draw in the most recent 11 meetings between the teams.
Ex-Brighton striker Ashley Barnes was denied by an offside flag shortly after the equalizer.
Burnley remained 17th but was nine points clear of the bottom three.
Brighton moved 11 ahead of 18th-placed Fulham after extending its unbeaten run to six matches — which included a shock win over defending champion Liverpool in midweek. That came after beating Tottenham last Sunday.
