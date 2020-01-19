Pope denied Vardy again in the 78th after he ran onto a neat pass from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, and Burnley completed the turnaround moments later.

Neat play created space for Charlie Taylor on the left, and though his cross was blocked, the ball fell for Westwood who drilled the ball beyond Kasper Schmeichel in the 79th.

AD

Burnley’s first league win since Dec. 21 lifted the northern English team five points clear of the drop zone, while Leicester missed the chance to move level with second-placed Manchester City.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports