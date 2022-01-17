The league also took into account injuries and Maxwel Cornet being with Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations in accepting that Burnley lacked 13 outfield players to contest the fixture.
It is the 22nd time a Premier League game has been postponed since December.
Burnley is a point behind Newcastle but having played three games fewer.
Norwich, which is two points off last place, has played four games more than Burnley.
Teams like leader Manchester City have played 22 matches, while Burnley has played 17.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports