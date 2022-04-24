Burnley out of PL relegation zone with 1-0 win over Wolves

BURNLEY, England — Burnley held on for a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton on Sunday that will give the club renewed hope of Premier League survival.
Everton does have two games in hand, though, and the first of those will be a stern test of its resolve in the Merseyside derby when it faces title-chasing Liverpool later Sunday.
Wolves stay in eighth place, three points behind West Ham.
Burnley is now just two points behind Leeds, which plays Crystal Palace on Monday.
