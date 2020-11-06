Brighton had more sights on goal, the best falling to new signing Danny Welbeck when he was played clean through on goal by Adam Lallana. A low shot by the former England striker was deflected wide off the outstretched leg of goalkeeper Nick Pope.
The ever-dangerous Tariq Lamptey fired a first-time shot over the bar as well for Brighton, which — not for the first time this season — failed to capitalize on its domination of possession and intricate build-up play.
Brighton, which has played eight games, has just one win and is in fifth-to-last place on six points.
It was the second 0-0 in the league, and both of those games have involved Burnley.
Playmaker Leandro Trossard missed the game for Brighton through injury and could be ruled out of Belgium’s upcoming international fixtures.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.