It got worse for Bournemouth when Harry Wilson’s equalizer after a counterattack was ruled out by video review and a penalty to Burnley was awarded instead for Adam Smith’s handball.
Jay Rodriguez converted the spot kick for 2-0, and Dwight McNeil added an impressive third.
The win moved Burnley to eighth, three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham, while Bournemouth remained two points above the drop zone.
