Then there’s the punch to the gut that was delivered on Thursday, when Burnley had no choice but to sell its star striker, Chris Wood, to relegation rival Newcastle after the release clause of 25 million pounds ($34.5 million) was triggered. The New Zealand international — a battering ram of a center forward and the epitome of Burnley’s often-direct style — is the team’s record scorer in the Premier League with 49 and a contributor of 29% of all of its goals since his debut in August 2017, according to Opta.