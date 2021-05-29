The Dynamo have won just one, with four ties, of their last 21 road matches dating to August 2019. Their lone away win in that time came at Kansas City, a 5-2 victory in August 2020.
Matías Vera blasted a first-timer into the net to give Houston (3-3-2) a 1-0 lead in the lead in the 13th minute. Busio tied it on a free kick in the 51st.
Gadi Kinda slipped a right-footer inside the post in the 65th minute to make it 3-1 and Maximiliano Urruti capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.
