Cadiz wants to halt Spanish league after refereeing mistake

MADRID — Cadiz on Wednesday asked a sports tribunal to temporarily suspend the Spanish league because of a refereeing mistake against the club.

Cadiz wants to halt the competition until a decision is made to its challenge of a 1-1 draw against Elche in January, when the Video Assistant Referee failed to spot that an Elche player was clearly in an offside position in the buildup to Elche’s 81st-minute equalizer.