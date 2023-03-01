Cadiz wants to halt Spanish league after refereeing mistake

MADRID — Cadiz on Wednesday asked a sports tribunal to temporarily suspend the Spanish league because of a refereeing mistake against the club.
The club said it was a “serious” refereeing mistake “motivated by the negligent and non-excusable action” of the VAR refereeing crew.
Both Cadiz and Elche are fighting against relegation.
After the mistake, Spanish referees called for VAR to be boosted by semi-automated offside technology.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports