Espino’s goal came after Salvi Sánchez missed a 43rd-minute penalty kick for Cádiz.
Cádiz had lost two games in a row after opening with consecutive draws.
It was the third consecutive loss for Celta, and fourth in its first five league matches. It was coming off a 5-2 defeat at Real Madrid. Celta’s only draw was at Osasuna in the second round.
Madrid, Valencia and defending champion Atlético Madrid are tied at the top with 10 points each from four matches.
