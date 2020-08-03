In 2018, Di Francesco coached Roma to the Champions League semifinals. He led Sampdoria for the first eight matches of the recently concluded season then left the club by mutual consent with the team in last place.
Zenga was hired by Cagliari in March to replace the fired Rolando Maran.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.