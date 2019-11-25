Gianluca Lapadula converted the ensuing penalty kick then got involved in a shoving match with goalkeeper Robin Olsen that resulted in both players being sent off.
Marco Calderoni equalized in added time with an angled shot from inside the box.
Cagliari still stretched its unbeaten streak to 11 matches but was level on points with fifth-placed Roma.
Lecce remained one spot above the relegation zone.
Later, Spal was hosting Genoa.
