The Central African nation of Cameroon was meant to host the African Cup in 2019 but was stripped of that year’s event by CAF because of problems with its stadium preparations. CAF warned Cameroon as recently as a few months ago that the facilities and security plans at the Olembe were inadequate and threatened to take the opening game away from the 60,000-seat arena, which cost Cameroon over $300 million to build for the African Cup.