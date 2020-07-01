“Jack Leslie should have been England’s first Black player but when the selectors discovered his heritage, his name would never appear on the team sheet,” the page says.
The campaign aims to raise funds for a statue of Leslie at Plymouth’s Home Park, promote and share his story, and celebrate diversity and combat racism.
Plymouth has decided to honor Leslie, who died in 1988 at the age of 88, by naming a new board room after him at Home Park.
Nottingham Forest defender Viv Anderson eventually became the first Black player to represent England’s national team when he appeared in a friendly against the-then Czechoslovakia in November 1978.
Anderson, who also played for Arsenal, Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday, made 30 appearances for his country.
