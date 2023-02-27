Canada soccer head quits, unable to settle labor disputes

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nick Bontis resigned Monday as president of the Canadian Soccer Association, acknowledging change is needed to achieve labor peace with the men’s and women’s teams. The move followed a letter from provincial and territorial soccer leaders asking Bontis to step down. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Earlier this month, the Canadian men asked for Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to remove the Canada Soccer leadershipi if it was “not willing to take immediate action to respond to the players’ demands and concerns.”

Added the Canadian women: “If Canada Soccer is not willing or able to support our team, new leadership should be found.”

“While I have been one of the biggest proponents of equalizing the competitive performance environment for our women’s national team, I will unfortunately not be leading this organization when it happens,” Bontis said in a statement. “I acknowledge that this moment requires change.”

Advertisement

Bontis was elected president in November 2020, succeeding Steven Reed.

The men’s and women’s teams have demanded Canada Soccer open its books, including its agreement with Canadian Soccer Business, which arranges sponsorship and broadcast deals. CSB pays Canada Soccer a set amount each year and keeps the rest, which helps fund the Canadian Premier League.

The women want the same backing ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as the men received last year’s World Cup in Qatar. The two teams also want an explanation for why their programs are being cut this year,

Canada’s men refused to play a planned exhibition against Panama last June at Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canadian played the SheBelieves Cup only after Canada Soccer threatened legal action.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article