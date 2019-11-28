Canada fell four places to 73rd in the world and El Salvador rose four to 69th.

AD

The top six CONCACAF teams in next June’s rankings will play for three World Cup berths during qualifying from September 2020 through September 2021, known as the hexagonal. All the other teams in the region will compete for the right to meet the fourth-place team in the hex in a playoff. The playoff winner will play a nation from another region for a spot in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

AD

Canada’s primary remaining opportunities to gain points will be in the March and June FIFA fixture windows.

Mexico leads the region and is 11th in the world. The U.S. rose one spot to 22nd and is followed in the region by Costa Rica (46), Jamaica (47) and Honduras (62).

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD