Canada's Alphonso Davies (19) goes past Haiti's Steeven Saba (10) during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)By Associated PressJuly 10, 2021|Updated today at 5:33 p.m. EDTKANSAS CITY, Kan. — Canadian star Alphonso Davies will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury.The Canadian Soccer Association said the 20-year Bayern Munich defender was hurt during training Wednesday and returned to Germany on Friday for a medical evaluation.No. 70 Canada opens Sunday against Martinique and can replace Davies on its roster. The Canadians play 83rd-ranked Haiti on Thursday and close Group B against the No. 20 United States on July 18.