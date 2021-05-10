Canada opened qualifying with a 5-1 win over Bermuda on March 25 at Orlando, Florida, then routed the Cayman Islands 11-0 four days later at Bradenton.
Canada leads Group B of the North and Central American and Caribbean region on goal difference over Suriname (2-0, plus-nine).
The group winner advances to a home-and-home matchup on June 12 and 15 against the Group E winner — Haiti, Nicaragua, Belize or the Turks and Caicos — for a berth in the eight-nation regional finals, which will include the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica.
“The reality of the global pandemic and the priority to keep our communities in Canada safe means the match will be played at a neutral site in Chicago with no home advantage, but we will embrace that challenge,” Canada coach John Herdman said in a statement.
