Cancelo could leave Man City amid link with Bayern Munich

MANCHESTER, England — Joao Cancelo might have played his last game for Manchester City.
Cancelo has started only three of City’s nine games in all competitions since domestic competition resumed in late December after the tournament in Qatar.
Nathan Ake has been preferred to Cancelo at left back while 18-year-old Rico Lewis has established himself at right back as competition for Kyle Walker.
Neither City nor Bayern have commented officially on any deal for Cancelo.
The European transfer window closes Tuesday.
