Cancelo is proving to be City’s biggest creative threat at the moment. Before the latest international break, he set up three goals in a Champions League match and another two a few days later in the Manchester derby.
Rodri, the Spain defensive midfielder, slammed home a shot from 30 yards (meters) after the ball ran free to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute.
Bernardo Silva completed a routine victory in the 86th by slotting home from close range after Cole Palmer, an academy product who made his first start in the Premier League, had a shot blocked.
It was a strong response by City to big wins by title rivals Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday over Leicester and Arsenal, respectively.
City leapfrogged Liverpool back into second place.
