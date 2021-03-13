Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy stepped down from his position as Cardiff under-18s coach in 2019 while the club investigated a bullying claim against him and others.
Bellamy denied the allegations against him. Cardiff’s investigation highlighted “a number of significant concerns” and concluded that academy players faced an “unacceptable coaching environment” at the club.
