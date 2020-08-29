Inter Miami CF takes the field for the seventh game in franchise history. Inter Miami CF has has been outscored 10-6 through its first six games of MLS play.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Ken Tribbett (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).
Inter Miami CF: David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).
