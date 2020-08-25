Atlanta United FC put together an 18-12-4 record overall a season ago while finishing 12-2-3 in home games. Atlanta United FC scored 62 goals a season ago, averaging 1.7 per game.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Juan Agudelo, David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).
Atlanta United FC: JJ Williams, Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney.
