Rodolfo Pizarro added a final goal for Miami just after the break. Upon scoring, he ran into the empty stands to pose with a cardboard cutout of a fan.
Nani made it interesting with a header in the 80th minute to pull Orlando City to 3-2.
It was the second meeting between the two teams in what is expected to be a heated Florida rivalry.
They played before to open the recent MLS is Back tournament, a matchup that was a nod to Florida as hosts of the monthlong event. Orlando City won that one 2-1, and went on to play in the tournament title game against the Portland Timbers.
Inter Miami did not make it out of the group stage.
