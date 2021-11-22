That might be a concern for United’s fans who have seen the team lose five of its last seven games in the Premier League, many in embarrassing style and to its biggest rivals, while showing tactical ineptitude. Carrick, a key member of Solskjaer’s coaching staff, is partly to blame for that, as are two more of Solskjaer’s assistants, Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna, who will stay on and help Carrick.