Carter-Vickers agrees to 4-year contract with Celtic

American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers completed a transfer to Scotland’s Glasgow Celtic from England’s Tottenham, agreeing Friday to a four-year contract.
He had been limited to five appearances with Spurs since 2016-17, all in the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Conference League. He previously was loaned to Sheffield United (2017-18), Ipswich (2018), Swansea (2018-19), Stoke (2019-20) and Bournemouth (2020-21).
Carter-Vickers has played in nine games for the United States, making his first appearance in two years when he entered for the start of the second half for the June 1 exhibition against Morocco.
