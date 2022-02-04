He was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($33,000).
Hayatou launched an appeal soon after.
The FIFA investigation concluded Hayatou negotiated and signed CAF “into an anti-competitive agreement with Lagardère Sport,” a media rights agency based in France.
But on Friday, the CAS said in a statement it had upheld Hayatou’s appeal and said no sanction would be imposed.
CAS said its arbitrators — president Manfred Nan of the Netherlands, Hamid G. Gharavi and José J. Pintó — held a video conference in December.
“Following its deliberations, the panel found that there was insufficient evidence to establish a violation of the . . . FIFA Code of Ethics which would justify the sanctions imposed on Issa Hayatou by the FIFA instance. As a consequence, the CAS Panel upheld the appeal and set aside the challenged decision.”
Hayatou was a long-time FIFA vice president and its stand-in president for several months between Sepp Blatter’s suspension from office in October 2015 and the election of Gianni Infantino four months later.
