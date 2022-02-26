Cash was booked by the referee for the act of removing his top.
Ollie Watkins then scored in the 68th, for his first goal since December, to wrap up Villa’s victory at Amex Stadium. It was the team’s second win in its last eight games.
Kickoff was delayed by 30 minutes due to issues on the roads in and around Brighton which saw Villa’s team bus arriving late.
Villa, in 12th place, moved to within three points of 10th-place Brighton, with both teams seemingly clear of relegation danger.
