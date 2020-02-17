He said more than 23,000 voters will be waiting “for us in fair and transparent elections.”

Casillas said he already informed Porto of his decision to run for the Spanish federation’s presidency.

Luis Rubiales is the current president of the federation. He took over in 2018.

There is no timetable for the new elections.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports