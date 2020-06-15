Casillas had announced his candidacy in February, saying he wanted to raise the federation to the same level of Spanish soccer, which he called “the best in the world.”
He said his decision does not mean “a closed door for the future.”
“I wanted a fair, transparent and truly participatory electoral process, looking for the best for Spanish football,” he said. “I hope that in the next elections it can happen with me or with other candidates.”
This year’s elections have been set for August.
Luis Rubiales is the current federation president. He took over in 2018.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.