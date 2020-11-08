Castellanos, who recorded his first career hat trick and had an assist in the last game against the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 1, ran onto a misplayed ball by Chicago’s Miguel Ángel Navarro and tapped in a roller from near the spot for the tiebreaking goal in the 77th minute.
Alexander Callens headed home a corner kick by Moralez to open the scoring in the 15th minute and Gary Mackay-Stevens scored in the 32nd to put New York ahead 2-0. Mackay-Stevens has two goals this season, both in the last two games.
Chicago’s Robert Beric answered with a goal about a minute later but Jesús Medina blasted a rising first-timer off a pass from Moralez to give New York City a 3-1 lead in the 37th minute.
Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 42nd and then again in the 43rd to tie it at 3.
New York City (12-8-3) has won four consecutive games for the first time since a five-game win streak from Aug. 17-Sept. 7 of last season.
