EARTHQUAKES 4, REAL SALT LAKE 3
SANDY, Utah — Chris Wondolowski scored his MLS-record extending 170th career goal and Cade Cowell and Carlos Fierro each had a goal and an assist to help San Jose beat Real Salt Lake.
Jackson Yueill also scored for San Jose (10-13-10). Albert Rusnák scored twice for Real Salt Lake (13-13-6). Maikel Chang added a goal.
RED BULLS 1, MONTREAL 0
HARRISON, N.J. — Fabio scored in second-half stoppage time to lift New York pasrt Montreal 1-0.
New York (13-12-7) has not scored or conceded more than one goal in its last nine home matches, including winning the last three 1-0. Montreal dropped to 11-11-10.