Sporting KC (3-8-4) outshot the Whitecaps 10-6, with one shot on goal to two for the Whitecaps.

Cavallini’s game-winner came on a penalty kick in the 24th minute to secure the win for the Whitecaps (4-7-2).

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Cody Cropper delivered a one-save shutout while Lucas Cavallini scored a pivotal goal in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Cropper saved the one shot he faced for the Whitecaps. Tim Melia saved one of the two shots he faced for Sporting KC.