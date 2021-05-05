“I apologise for my culturally insensitive remarks during the Champions League tie between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain,” he wrote on Twitter. “I wrongly used a racial stereotype. This was inappropriate and unacceptable.
“Words have a strong impact,” his post continued, “and I fully understand the severity of what I said when Angel Di Maria was sent off. I will learn from this and be better moving forward. Jim.”
The 57-year-old Irishman played as a defender for Liverpool and Leeds and was part of Ireland’s national team in the 1980s.
CBS Sports did not make an immediate comment.
City beat PSG 4-1 on aggregate and advanced to its first Champions League final.
