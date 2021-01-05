Manu Molina made it 4-0 from the penalty spot before Celta’s Santi Mina and Jordan Holsgrove pulled two back for the visitors. Ángel Rodado completed the memorable rout for the minnows in injury time.

Celta, which is in eighth place in the Spanish league, was playing without several regular starters, including injured forwards Iago Apsas and Manuel “Nolito” Agudo.

The team from northwest Spain was one of the hottest in La Liga in the month of December after the arrival of Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet. It had won five and drawn one until its good run ended with a 2-0 loss at Real Madrid on Saturday.

Ibiza is undefeated and leads its third-division group with six wins and two draws.

“The excitement of our fans pushed us to this victory,” said Ibiza coach Juan Carlos Carcedo.

Getafe’s poor run in the league was compounded by a 1-0 defeat at Córdoba.

Striker Willy Ledesma struck for Córdoba in the seventh minute. Getafe was unable to respond despite having striker Ángel Rodríguez leading its attack and putting Juan Mata on for the final 35 minutes.

Getafe has only one win in the last 11 rounds in the league, where it sits 16th.

Córdoba is in second place in its group in the third tier.

“Now is the moment to be calm and for reflection,” said José Bordalás, whose Getafe is going through its worst stretch with him as coach. “We are all angry, and as of tomorrow we will focus on La Liga.”

